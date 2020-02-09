Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $893.54

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $893.54 and traded as high as $919.60. Plus500 shares last traded at $911.00, with a volume of 327,035 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLUS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 711.20 ($9.36).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 894.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 776.93. The firm has a market cap of $988.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

In other Plus500 news, insider Alon Gonen purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

