Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $633,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.71. 2,578,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,393. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average of $156.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.