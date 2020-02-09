Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,771 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154,384 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the third quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.