Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 2.1% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,200,496 shares of company stock worth $31,690,133 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 4,271,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,454. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

