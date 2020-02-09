Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. 1,135,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,865. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

