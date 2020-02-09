Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,248,000 after buying an additional 71,501 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 277,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,400. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

