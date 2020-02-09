Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 157,264 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Shares of PII stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.