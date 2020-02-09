Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.85-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $947-957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.49 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.85-2.87 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.80.
PBH stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. 599,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,555. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.