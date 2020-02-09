Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.85-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $947-957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.49 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.85-2.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.80.

PBH stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. 599,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,555. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

