Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 22,767 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 145.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 22,767 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

