Primeline Energy (CVE:PEH) Trading Down 16.7%

Primeline Energy Holdings, Inc. (CVE:PEH)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 36,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 27,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,769.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

Primeline Energy (CVE:PEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.15 million for the quarter.

Primeline Energy Holdings Inc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the People's Republic of China. The company has 100% contractor's interest in the petroleum contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation for Block 33/07 that covers an area of 4,397 square kilometers; and 49% interest in the producing LS36-1 gas field in Block 25/34 that covers an area of 84.7 square kilometers in the East China Sea.

