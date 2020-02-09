Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.77 and last traded at $33.77, 4,972 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 250% from the average session volume of 1,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.84% of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

