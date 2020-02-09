Principle Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after buying an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

