Private Vista LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Vista LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,887.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,813.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.