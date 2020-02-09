Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,136 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $54,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

