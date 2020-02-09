Profile Utility Token Market Capitalization Tops $107,978.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, Bit-Z and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $107,978.00 and approximately $13,064.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046599 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00062516 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00076732 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,134.89 or 1.00242660 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, LBank, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

