Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PB. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

