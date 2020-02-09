Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Proto Labs updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.58 EPS.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,247. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $88.75 and a 1-year high of $119.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. Northcoast Research cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair cut Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

