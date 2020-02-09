Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.93 million.
Several research firms have recently commented on PRLB. Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Proto Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.50.
Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.28. 576,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. Proto Labs has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
