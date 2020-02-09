Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.93 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRLB. Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Proto Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.28. 576,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. Proto Labs has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.