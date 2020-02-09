Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,239,000 after buying an additional 75,611 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 627,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

