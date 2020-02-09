Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Prudential Financial by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,733,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after purchasing an additional 164,497 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. 1,510,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

