Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 164,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 608.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 62,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

