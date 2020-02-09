Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,592.64 ($20.95).

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Prudential to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of PRU traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,461 ($19.22). The stock had a trading volume of 6,682,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.82. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

