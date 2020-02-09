PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. Insiders sold a total of 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

