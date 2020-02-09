Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives $12.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 1,957,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,066. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

