Pure (PUREX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.01260824 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021803 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003967 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000996 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.