PutinCoin (PUT) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $99,878.00 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00046338 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00062483 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000757 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00084461 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,064.78 or 0.99728519 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000569 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 989,667,405 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.