QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

QADA has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti increased their target price on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut QAD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. QAD has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

QADA stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. 16,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 626.75 and a beta of 1.04. QAD has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $104,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,290,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,782,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $296,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,274,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,969,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,051. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in QAD by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

