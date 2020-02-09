Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 12,479 Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACH opened at $7.21 on Friday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 1.02.

ACH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, CLSA raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

