Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 211 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,494,000 after buying an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average is $118.45. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Celanese to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.