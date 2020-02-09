Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 139.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.38.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $160.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.34. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

