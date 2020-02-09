Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 270,468 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 34,687 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 36,135 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.