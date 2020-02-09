Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

ETR opened at $131.94 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

