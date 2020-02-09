Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,372,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $978,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $104,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,231,005. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $121.08 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

