R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $15.25 Average PT from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 420,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,516. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth $111,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

