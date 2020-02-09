RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.09

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $5.97. RADA Electronic Ind. shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 7,324 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the third quarter worth $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

