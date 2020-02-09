Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $132.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RL. Cfra upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Shares of RL stock opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,351 shares of company stock worth $24,197,085 in the last 90 days. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,712,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480,146 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

