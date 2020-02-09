RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROLL. Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on RBC Bearings to in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $179.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $182.25.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 529.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

