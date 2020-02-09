REAL (REAL) Price Reaches $0.0426

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One REAL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, REAL has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. REAL has a total market capitalization of $428,821.00 and $205.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.03389840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00234961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

