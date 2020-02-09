REBL Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, REBL has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One REBL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). REBL has a total market capitalization of $35,064.00 and $2.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REBL Token Profile

REBL launched on November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,671,673 tokens. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io . REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin

Buying and Selling REBL

REBL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

