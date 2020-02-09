Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 56,429 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,429 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,969 shares in the company, valued at $49,728,703.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,078,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,948 shares of company stock worth $61,288,421. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $180.21. 527,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,338. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

