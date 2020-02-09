Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 68,072 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,072 shares during the quarter. Wingstop makes up approximately 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of Wingstop worth $19,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wingstop by 2,258.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Wingstop stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,940. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

