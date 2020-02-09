Redwood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,452 shares during the period. Brink’s accounts for about 2.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 210,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE BCO traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $82.51. 870,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.02 and a beta of 1.52. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

