Redwood Investments LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64,257 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.99. 1,661,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,143. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $12,817,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,580,583. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

