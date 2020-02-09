Redwood Investments LLC Sells 62,031 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,031 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $123.91. 1,292,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,190. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

