Redwood Investments LLC Trims Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319,485 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 50,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 59,411 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 253,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,975 shares of company stock worth $1,617,276 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

LSCC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.72. 1,378,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 117.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.