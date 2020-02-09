Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2,834.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. 382,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,438. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.