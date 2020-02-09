Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.11.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $40,251,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,553. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.51 and a 200-day moving average of $327.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 22.34 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

