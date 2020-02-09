Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 3,146 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Target by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.61. 2,969,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,052,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average is $110.65. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

