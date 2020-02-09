Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 13,581 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.89.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

