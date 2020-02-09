Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $305.33. 2,245,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,158. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $246.20 and a 1 year high of $307.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

